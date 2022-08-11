Kelly Services Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Kelly Services (KELYB) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.2 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $24.0 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Kelly Services reported adjusted earnings of $17.4 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $1.27 billion from $1.26 billion last year.

Kelly Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $2.2 Mln. vs. $24.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.06 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.51 -Revenue (Q2): $1.27 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year.

