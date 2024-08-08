Kelly Services Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kelly Services (KELYB) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $4.6 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $7.5 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Kelly Services reported adjusted earnings of $26.1 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.1% to $1.058 billion from $1.217 billion last year.

Kelly Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $4.6 Mln. vs. $7.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.12 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.058 Bln vs. $1.217 Bln last year.

