Kelly Services Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kelly Services (KELYB):

Earnings: $10.9 million in Q1 vs. -$47.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.29 in Q1 vs. -$1.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kelly Services reported adjusted earnings of $15.2 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.30 per share Revenue: $1.27 billion in Q1 vs. $1.30 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.