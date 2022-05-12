Kelly Services Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kelly Services (KELYB):

Earnings: -$47.6 million in Q1 vs. $25.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.23 in Q1 vs. $0.64 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kelly Services reported adjusted earnings of $17.6 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.25 per share Revenue: $1.30 billion in Q1 vs. $1.21 billion in the same period last year.

