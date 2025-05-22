Kelly Services to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in June 2025

Kelly will present at two investor conferences in June 2025, discussing talent solutions and engaging in one-on-one meetings.

$KELYA Insider Trading Activity

$KELYA insiders have traded $KELYA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KELYA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TROY R ANDERSON (Executive Vice President, CFO) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $1,354

$KELYA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $KELYA stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



TROY, Mich., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Kelly



(Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a leading global specialty talent solutions provider, today announced the Company will participate in two investor conferences in June.





Kelly will present at the Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.



Peter Quigley



, president and chief executive officer,



Troy Anderson



, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Scott Thomas, head of investor relations, will also participate in one-on-one meetings at the conference.





The Company will present at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET. Anderson and Thomas will also participate in one-on-one meetings at the conference.





Kelly’s investor presentation is available on the Company’s



website



.







About Kelly®







Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect more than 400,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2024 was $4.3 billion. Learn more at



kellyservices.com



.





KLYA-FIN









ANALYST & MEDIA CONTACT:









Scott Thomas





(248) 251-7264







scott.thomas@kellyservices.com





