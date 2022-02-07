Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELY.A) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELY.A) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Kelly Services:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = US$49m ÷ (US$2.8b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Therefore, Kelly Services has an ROCE of 2.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 11%.

NasdaqGS:KELY.A Return on Capital Employed February 7th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kelly Services compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Kelly Services here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Kelly Services, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 2.9% from 5.8% five years ago. However it looks like Kelly Services might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Kelly Services is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 18% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Kelly Services has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Kelly Services (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

