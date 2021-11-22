Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2021

Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KELYB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.15, the dividend yield is 1.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KELYB was $18.15, representing a -69.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $60 and a 6.74% increase over the 52 week low of $17.

KELYB is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and Gartner, Inc. (IT). KELYB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.7.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the kelyb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.