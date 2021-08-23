Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2021

Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KELYB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -33.33% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of KELYB was $20.3, representing a -77.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.36 and a 33.91% increase over the 52 week low of $15.16.

KELYB is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Gartner, Inc. (IT) and United Rentals, Inc. (URI). KELYB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.25.

