Kelly Services, Inc. - (KELYA) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 28.05

The average one-year price target for Kelly Services, Inc. - (NASDAQ:KELYA) has been revised to 28.05 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 26.18 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.26 to a high of 30.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.44% from the latest reported closing price of 21.02 / share.

Kelly Services, Inc. - Declares $0.08 Dividend

On November 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 22, 2023 will receive the payment on December 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $21.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.43%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kelly Services, Inc. -. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KELYA is 0.07%, a decrease of 10.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.72% to 30,388K shares. The put/call ratio of KELYA is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,167K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,309K shares, representing a decrease of 6.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KELYA by 0.55% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,492K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,440K shares, representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KELYA by 89.70% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,274K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,278K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KELYA by 11.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 922K shares. No change in the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 880K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 876K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KELYA by 7.09% over the last quarter.

Kelly Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kelly Services, Inc. connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. Kelly Services is always thinking about what's next in the evolving world of work, and helps people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. Kelly Services directly employs nearly 440,000 people around the world, and connects thousands more with work through its global network of talent suppliers and partners in its outsourcing and consulting practice. Revenue in 2019 was $5.4 billion.

