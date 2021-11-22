Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2021

Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KELYA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.52, the dividend yield is 1.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KELYA was $17.52, representing a -35.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.98 and a 1.51% increase over the 52 week low of $17.26.

KELYA is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and Gartner, Inc. (IT). KELYA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.7. Zacks Investment Research reports KELYA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -12.15%, compared to an industry average of 10%.

