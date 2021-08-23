Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2021

Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KELYA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -33.33% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of KELYA was $20.29, representing a -24.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.98 and a 30.4% increase over the 52 week low of $15.56.

KELYA is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Gartner, Inc. (IT) and United Rentals, Inc. (URI). KELYA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.25. Zacks Investment Research reports KELYA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.33%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KELYA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

