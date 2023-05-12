Kelly Services, Inc. - (KELYA) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Kelly Services, Inc. - said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.71%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kelly Services, Inc. -. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KELYA is 0.09%, an increase of 15.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 34,074K shares. The put/call ratio of KELYA is 1.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.04% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kelly Services, Inc. - is 25.16. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 43.04% from its latest reported closing price of 17.59.

The projected annual revenue for Kelly Services, Inc. - is 5,351MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.93.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,579K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,531K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KELYA by 15.29% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,830K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 960K shares, representing an increase of 47.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KELYA by 115.58% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,238K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,235K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KELYA by 12.16% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,122K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares, representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KELYA by 89.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 922K shares. No change in the last quarter.

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kelly Services, Inc. connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. Kelly Services is always thinking about what's next in the evolving world of work, and helps people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. Kelly Services directly employs nearly 440,000 people around the world, and connects thousands more with work through its global network of talent suppliers and partners in its outsourcing and consulting practice. Revenue in 2019 was $5.4 billion.

