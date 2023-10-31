Kelly Services, Inc. - Class B (KELYB) Price Target Increased by 6.58% to 26.76

The average one-year price target for Kelly Services, Inc. - Class B (NASDAQ:KELYB) has been revised to 26.76 / share. This is an increase of 6.58% from the prior estimate of 25.11 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.81 to a high of 27.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.69% from the latest reported closing price of 17.41 / share.

Kelly Services, Inc. - Class B Declares $0.08 Dividend

On August 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 23, 2023 received the payment on September 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $17.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.72%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kelly Services, Inc. - Class B. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KELYB is 0.07%, a decrease of 14.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.18% to 29,945K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,309K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,523K shares, representing a decrease of 9.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KELYB by 5.90% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,440K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,852K shares, representing a decrease of 28.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KELYB by 738.43% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,278K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,309K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KELYB by 0.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 922K shares. No change in the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 876K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KELYB by 7.75% over the last quarter.

Kelly Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kelly Services, Inc. is an American office staffing company that operates globally. The company places employees at all levels in various sectors including financial services, information technology, and law.

