Kelly Services, Inc. - Class B (KELYB) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Kelly Services, Inc. - Class B said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.73%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kelly Services, Inc. - Class B. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KELYB is 0.09%, an increase of 15.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 33,632K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.30% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kelly Services, Inc. - Class B is 24.69. The forecasts range from a low of 22.80 to a high of $26.79. The average price target represents an increase of 42.30% from its latest reported closing price of 17.35.

The projected annual revenue for Kelly Services, Inc. - Class B is 5,351MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.93.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,579K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,531K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KELYB by 15.29% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,830K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 960K shares, representing an increase of 47.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KELYB by 115.58% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,238K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,235K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KELYB by 12.16% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,122K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares, representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KELYB by 89.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 922K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Kelly Services Background Information

Kelly Services, Inc. is an American office staffing company that operates globally. The company places employees at all levels in various sectors including financial services, information technology, and law.

