KELLY SERVICES Earnings Results: $KELYA Reports Quarterly Earnings

KELLY SERVICES ($KELYA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.82 per share, beating estimates of $0.47 by $0.35. The company also reported revenue of $1,191,100,000, beating estimates of $1,183,710,329 by $7,389,671.

KELLY SERVICES Insider Trading Activity

KELLY SERVICES insiders have traded $KELYA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KELYA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL H MALAN (Senior Vice President) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $48,584

KELLY SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of KELLY SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

