KELLY SERVICES Earnings Results: $KELYA Reports Quarterly Earnings

KELLY SERVICES ($KELYA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.82 per share, beating estimates of $0.47 by $0.35. The company also reported revenue of $1,191,100,000, beating estimates of $1,183,710,329 by $7,389,671.
KELLY SERVICES Insider Trading Activity
KELLY SERVICES insiders have traded $KELYA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KELYA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL H MALAN (Senior Vice President) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $48,584
KELLY SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of KELLY SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,650,829 shares (-48.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,952,556
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,211,791 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,892,366
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,088,094 shares (-30.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,168,030
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 621,078 shares (+49.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,657,827
- PROSIGHT MANAGEMENT, LP removed 492,340 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,540,999
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 248,801 shares (-32.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,468,285
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 226,503 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,849,429
