Kelly Services Appoints Chris Layden To Succeed Peter Quigley As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Talent solutions provider Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA, KELYB) announced Thursday that Chris Layden has been selected to serve as president and chief executive officer, effective September 2, 2025.

Layden will succeed Peter Quigley, who previously announced his intent to retire as president and chief executive officer. Quigley was CEO since 2019 and has served 20 years with Kelly.

Quigley will remain as a strategic advisor to Kelly to ensure a smooth transition and will continue to serve as a member of the board of directors until the Company's next Annual Shareholders Meeting in May 2026.

Layden is a dynamic industry leader with extensive experience leading organizations through transformations to advance go-to-market initiatives and accelerate profitable growth.

Most recently, Layden served as chief operating officer of Prolink. Prior to joining Prolink, Layden spent nearly two decades at ManpowerGroup serving in a range of senior roles spanning general management, regional leadership, corporate strategy, and sales.

