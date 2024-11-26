Kelly Services appoints Anderson as CFO

Kelly announced the completion of its previously announced CFO transition. Troy Anderson, who joined Kelly in October 2024, will succeed Olivier Thirot as the Company’s chief financial officer, effective December 2, 2024. Thirot will retire as an officer of Kelly, while continuing to serve the Company as a strategic advisor.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on KELYA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.