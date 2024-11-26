Kelly Services appoints Anderson as CFO

Kelly announced the completion of its previously announced CFO transition. Troy Anderson, who joined Kelly in October 2024, will succeed Olivier Thirot as the Company’s chief financial officer, effective December 2, 2024. Thirot will retire as an officer of Kelly, while continuing to serve the Company as a strategic advisor.
