Kelly Services Announces $50 Million Share Buyback

An announcement from Kelly Services ( (KELYA) ) is now available.
Kelly Services, Inc. has announced a $50 million share repurchase program for its Class A common stock, effective until December 2026. This strategic move reflects Kelly’s strong confidence in its growth strategy, which focuses on redeploying capital into higher-margin, high-growth areas. The repurchase will be funded through available financial resources, and the company aims to enhance shareholder value while continuing investments in growth initiatives.
