Kelly Services acquires Children’s Therapy Center, terms not disclosed

Kelly has acquired Children’s Therapy Center. Specializing in occupational, physical, and speech therapy for children from birth to eighteen, CTC operates from its headquarters in Eagan, MN, with an additional office in Apple Valley, MN. This acquisition will integrate CTC into Kelly Education’s Pediatric Therapy Services portfolio. This provides opportunities for Minnesota school districts, including those who currently partner with Teachers On Call, to integrate PTS’s related therapy services to meet the growing demand of student special education needs. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. CTC offers diverse interventions supported by continuous professional development for its therapists. Focused on delivering best-in-class service and ensuring the highest standards of care, CTC is committed to strong compliance, implementing robust processes to ensure adherence to federal, state, and local regulations.

