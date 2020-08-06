Kelly Q2 Adj. Profit Declines; Revenue Down 28.7% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kelly, Inc. (KELYA, KELYB) reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.51 compared to $0.81, prior year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.10, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter revenue was $1.0 billion, a 28.7% decline, or 27.7% in constant currency, from prior year. The company said revenues declined as a result of lower demand during the quarter as customers reacted to the COVID-19 crisis. Analysts expected revenue of $998.84 million for the quarter.

