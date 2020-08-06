Markets
KELYA

Kelly Q2 Adj. Profit Declines; Revenue Down 28.7% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Kelly, Inc. (KELYA, KELYB) reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.51 compared to $0.81, prior year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.10, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter revenue was $1.0 billion, a 28.7% decline, or 27.7% in constant currency, from prior year. The company said revenues declined as a result of lower demand during the quarter as customers reacted to the COVID-19 crisis. Analysts expected revenue of $998.84 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KELYA KELYB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular