Kelly Partners Group Sees Strong AGM Support and Growth

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions at its recent annual general meeting, with significant support for the adoption of the Remuneration Report. The company, known for its innovative accounting network, continues to expand its footprint across multiple continents, offering specialized services to a growing number of clients. Its unique Partner-Owner-Driver model is helping transform the accounting sector and promises sustainable growth.

