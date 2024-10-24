Kelly Partners Group Announces Virtual AGM in 2024

News & Insights

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:KPG) has released an update.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd (ASX: KPG) is set to hold its Annual General Meeting virtually on November 20, 2024. Established in 2006, the company has grown significantly, now operating 37 businesses across multiple countries and serving over 23,000 clients. With its innovative business model, KPG is poised for continued growth in the accounting sector.

