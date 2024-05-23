News & Insights

Kelly Partners Announces Registry Office Relocation

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:KPG) has released an update.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd. has announced that their registry office Computershare Investor Services in Sydney will relocate to a new address at 6 Hope St, Ermington NSW 2115, effective from 23 May 2024. All documentation lodgments will be directed to the new location starting 24 May 2024, although contact numbers and postal address remain unchanged. Kelly+Partners, a specialist chartered accounting network, has grown significantly since its establishment in 2006, now encompassing 37 businesses across multiple locations globally.

