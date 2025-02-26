Kelly Launches Integrated Permanent Hiring Solutions Business Line Through Collaboration with Sevenstep

Kelly announces integration of KellyOCG and Sevenstep to enhance global recruitment solutions through innovative technology and leadership.

Kelly Services has announced the establishment of a new integrated permanent hiring solutions business, merging its KellyOCG recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) division with Motion Recruitment Partners' Sevenstep brand. This collaboration positions Kelly among the top five global talent solutions providers, enhanced by advanced technology such as predictive analytics and a unique talent data integration platform. Amy Bush, former president of Sevenstep, has been appointed to lead this integrated business, which will operate in 71 countries with 33 in-country teams. Her leadership aims to leverage the strengths of both brands to deliver exceptional service and innovative technology to clients. This move follows Kelly's acquisition of Motion Recruitment Partners in 2024 and highlights the company’s commitment to evolving its talent solutions offerings effectively.

Potential Positives

The formation of an integrated permanent hiring solutions business line enhances Kelly's competitive positioning by creating a top five global talent solutions offering.

Amy Bush's appointment as president of the integrated business reflects leadership stability and strategic integration of complementary services, potentially increasing operational efficiency.

The integration of Sevenstep's industry-leading brand and client base expands KellyOCG's recruitment process outsourcing capabilities, which could lead to increased market share and client satisfaction.

The use of innovative technology, including a proprietary talent data integration and predictive analytics platform, may improve service quality and client outcomes, further attracting new business opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The press release reveals a significant restructuring by merging two business lines, which may create uncertainty among employees and clients regarding leadership, roles, and service continuity.

The reliance on a new leader, Amy Bush, brings the risk associated with her capability to effectively integrate and lead the newly formed business unit, given that it follows an acquisition.

The announcement does not provide specific details about how the integration might affect existing customers or whether it could lead to service disruptions or a dilution of brand identity for either the KellyOCG or Sevenstep brands.

FAQ

What is the new business line announced by Kelly?

The new business line combines KellyOCG’s global RPO and Sevenstep’s talent acquisition solutions, creating a leading integrated hiring solutions provider.

Who is leading the newly integrated RPO business?

Amy Bush, formerly president of Sevenstep, has been appointed as the leader of the integrated RPO business at Kelly.

What technology distinguishes Kelly's new talent solutions offering?

The offering is differentiated by innovative technology, including a proprietary talent data integration and predictive analytics platform.

How many countries does the integrated business serve?

The integrated RPO business supports operations in 71 countries, featuring 33 in-country teams and 19 global hub locations.

What are the key services provided by Sevenstep?

Sevenstep offers world-class permanent hiring, total talent management, predictive analytics, and strategic consulting services in talent acquisition.

TROY, Mich., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Kelly



(Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a leading specialty talent solutions provider, today announced the formation of an integrated permanent hiring solutions business line resulting from the combination of KellyOCG’s global recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) specialty and Motion Recruitment Partners’ talent acquisition solutions brand, Sevenstep. The integrated business creates a leading talent solutions offering that ranks among the top five globally, differentiated by innovative technology including a proprietary talent data integration and predictive analytics platform. Learn more about these capabilities here:



https://www.sevensteptalent.com/kellyocg/a-new-era-in-rpo



.







Amy Bush



, formerly president of



Sevenstep



, has been appointed the leader of the integrated business and will oversee a team supporting 71 countries with 33 in-country teams and 19 global hub locations. Her elevation to president, RPO, KellyOCG/Sevenstep follows the 2024 acquisition of Motion Recruitment Partners and its Sevenstep brand by Kelly, which owns the KellyOCG talent solutions brand. Bush’s appointment reflects Kelly’s progress in delivering a thoughtful approach to integrating the highly complementary KellyOCG and Sevenstep businesses. Sevenstep brings an industry-leading brand and attractive client base to KellyOCG and expands its RPO scale and capabilities.





“Amy Bush is a constant innovator and problem solver, bringing a unique understanding of how people and technology work together to move business forward,” said



Tammy Browning



, group president, enterprise talent management, Kelly. “She is an influential and industry-recognized leader committed to helping RPO clients thrive and will help drive our growth and success as a global enterprise talent solutions provider.”





Bush is excited to lead the integrated RPO business, noting, “As we integrate the strengths of these groups, our focus remains on delivering an unmatched breadth of service, delivery footprint and innovative technology offering to clients – resulting in a ready-for-everything talent acquisition function.”







About Kelly







Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect more than 400,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2024 was $4.3 billion. Learn more at



kellyservices.com



About Sevenstep







Sevenstep, a KellyOCG



company, is a global leader in talent acquisition solutions and provider of world-class permanent hiring, total talent management, predictive analytics, and strategic consulting services. Sevenstep delivers the expertise, technology, and value employers need to stay competitive in today’s constantly evolving talent market. Sevenstep is recognized as a perennial key player and breadth of service leader in recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed services provider (MSP), and total talent solutions by HRO Today, Everest Group and other leading industry organizations. Learn more at



SevenstepTalent.com



Media Contact







Christian Taske





248-561-8823







christian.taske@kellyservices.com







This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



