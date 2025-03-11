Kelly Education Approved by Wisconsin DPI to Provide Substitute Teacher Training Solutions

Kelly Education becomes a Wisconsin DPI-approved vendor for substitute teacher training, offering online courses for aspiring educators.

Kelly Education, a leading provider of education workforce solutions, has been approved by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to offer substitute teacher training. This initiative allows individuals without an education degree or certification to complete a state-approved course for obtaining a three-year substitute permit. The online program features a comprehensive curriculum that assists prospective substitutes, such as retired school personnel and community members, in gaining employment. Dr. Stephanie Wall emphasized the organization's commitment to preparing qualified educators with practical training that meets state standards. The program covers essential instructional strategies and specialized practices, including support for students with disabilities. Registration costs $39.99 and requires applicants to complete a background check.

Kelly Education has been approved as a vendor by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, enhancing its credibility and reach within the education sector.

The company is offering a state-approved online substitute teacher training program, addressing the workforce demand for qualified educators in Wisconsin.

The affordable introductory training fee provides accessibility to a diverse pool of potential substitute teachers, including retired personnel and community members.

Kelly Education utilizes over 26 years of expertise to offer a comprehensive curriculum, positioning itself as a leader in educational workforce solutions.

The approval to provide substitute teacher training may indicate a gap or deficiency in the existing pool of certified educators in Wisconsin, suggesting potential challenges in the education system that the company is stepping in to address.

The reduced online training fee could imply a need to incentivize candidates to enroll, potentially reflecting a lack of interest in the program or difficulties in attracting qualified applicants.

The requirement for background checks could delay the hiring process, revealing potential barriers for candidates and possibly limiting the effectiveness of the service during times of need in schools.

What is the new training program offered by Kelly Education in Wisconsin?

Kelly Education is now approved to provide substitute teacher training to meet Wisconsin DPI's certification requirements.

Who can benefit from Kelly Education's substitute teacher training?

The program is designed for retired non-certified school personnel, parents, healthcare professionals, and community members seeking substitute teaching roles.

How much does Kelly Education's training program cost?

The introductory fee for the online training is $39.99, reduced from the regular price of $59.99.

What is the time frame to complete the substitute teacher training?

Applicants have 90 days to complete the training once they start the program.

What are the eligibility requirements for the Wisconsin substitute certification?

Individuals must complete an approved course to qualify for a three-year substitute permit if they lack formal education certification.

TROY, Mich., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kelly Education, the nation’s leading provider of education workforce solutions, announced that it is approved as a vendor by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (Wisconsin DPI) to provide substitute teacher training. To qualify for a three-year substitute permit, the State of Wisconsin requires that individuals who do not hold a degree or certification in education complete a state-approved course. This designation allows Kelly Education to support Wisconsin schools by offering an engaging online program featuring a comprehensive curriculum for individuals aspiring to become substitute teachers. The training provides a convenient and cost-effective way for potential applicants like retired non-certified school personnel, parents, healthcare professionals, and other community members to secure employment as a substitute teacher.





“Kelly Education has a longstanding commitment to recruiting and retaining qualified substitute educators across the country,” said Dr. Stephanie Wall, director of learning for Kelly Education. “Our curriculum combines practical know-how with advanced instructional strategies, meeting state standards. This ensures that approved candidates can begin making an impact in the classroom promptly, providing necessary relief for schools across the State of Wisconsin.”





Leveraging more than 26 years of expertise, Kelly Education has developed rigorous curriculum materials for substitute teacher training in Wisconsin. Through Teachers on Call, a Kelly Education company that has connected schools and centers with qualified K-12 and early childhood staff for over 20 years, the organization integrates proven best practices in maintaining instructional continuity. Guided by insights from in-house education experts, the comprehensive training content ensures substitutes are well-prepared to excel in critical areas, including supporting their role effectively, fostering a positive and productive learning environment, ensuring continuity of instruction, and managing student behavior with professionalism.





Training modules range from basic instructional strategies to specialized practices for teaching children with autism, ADHD, and learning disabilities. Each module is interactive and includes relevant interactions and knowledge checks, including quizzes, to ensure learners are engaged with the material.







Key Highlights of the Wisconsin DPI Certification Process & Kelly Education Training:











: To learn more about Wisconsin DPI’s requirements for substitute certification, visit https://dpi.wi.gov/licensing/apply-educator-license/substitute .





To register, potential candidates should visit www.substituteteachingpathways.com to register.





: Once registered, applicants will pay the introductory rate of $39.99 (normally $59.99).





Once started, applicants have 90 days to complete the training.





About Kelly Education







Kelly Education powers the future of learning through customized workforce solutions, including hiring and recruiting, business management, professional development, academic and well-being support across the full continuum of education––from PreK-12, special education, and therapeutic services to executive search and beyond. Kelly Education is a business of Kelly



(Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB)



, a global workforce solutions provider that connects businesses and individuals with limitless opportunities through meaningful work. Learn more at



kellyeducation.com



or connect with us on



LinkedIn



,



Facebook



, and



X



.







For media inquiries, please contact:







Danielle Nixon





Director of Public Relations





Kelly Education





Phone: 816-737-8414





Email:



danielle.nixon@kellyservices.com





