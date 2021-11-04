Kellogg warns of earnings hit from workers' strike
Refiles to remove extraneous word in the headline
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co K.N warned on Thursday its full-year earnings could take a hit due to an ongoing workers' strike at its cereal plants.
(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru)
((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryK
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- TuSimple, UPS mapping new self-driving routes in southern U.S. states
- Apple results hit by supply chain woes, Cook says holiday quarter impact will be worse
- Elon Musk, back on Twitter, turns his support to Dogecoin
- In blow to Biden, Joe Manchin will not commit to backing $1.75 trillion spending bill