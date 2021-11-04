US Markets
Kellogg warns of earnings hit from workers' strike

Contributor
Deborah Sophia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kellogg Co warned on Thursday its full-year earnings could take a hit due to an ongoing workers' strike at its cereal plants.

