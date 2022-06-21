Kellogg to split into three independent companies

June 21 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co K.N said on Tuesday it would separate into three independent companies, by spinning off its United States and Canadian divisions as well as its Caribbean cereal and plant-based businesses.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

