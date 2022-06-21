Kellogg to split into three companies

US Markets
Kellogg said on Tuesday it was splitting itself into three separate companies, with a focus on snacking, North American cereal and plant-based businesses.

June 21 (Reuters) - Kellogg K.N said on Tuesday it was splitting itself into three separate companies, with a focus on snacking, North American cereal and plant-based businesses.

Shares of company jumped 7% in pre-market trading.

Kellogg said its U.S., Canadian, and Caribbean cereal and plant-based divisions collectively represented about 20% of its net sales in 2021, while the remaining business accounted for about 80% of sales.

