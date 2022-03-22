Kellogg Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts To Hit Shelves In May

(RTTNews) - Kellogg Company's (K) Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts will be available in May in an 8-count box for an SRP of $3.19 at retailers nationwide. The cookie-pastry hybrid combines a snickerdoodle-flavored filling with a crunchy cinnamon sugar topping.

Kellogg said Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts will join the brand's growing cookie lineup, which also includes Frosted Chocolate Chip Pop-Tarts and Cookies & Crème Pop-Tarts.

David Greci, Senior Brand Manager, Pop-Tarts, said: "This spring, we'll complete the cookie trifecta with this delicious new Snickerdoodle flavor. Besides, who needs a cookie jar when you've got a toaster and a box of Pop-Tarts?"

