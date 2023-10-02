Kellogg Slides After Split Into Two

(RTTNews) - Kellogg Co. (K) shares are falling more than 6 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced the separation of its North American cereal business, WK Kellogg Co, resulting in two independent, public companies.

WK Kellogg Co. will begin regular way trading on NYSE today under the ticker symbol 'KLG,' and Kellanova will continue to trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol 'K.'

Currently, ahead of the morning bell, K is trading at $52.46, down 6.16 percent from the previous close of $55.84 on a volume of 2,321,402. KLG is at $14.43, down 1.70 percent on a volume of 1,929,323.

