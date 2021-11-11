Kellogg says union did not allow vote on new contract

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co K.N said on Thursday the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union did not allow a vote on a new contract, following a long strike of about 1,400 workers across its four cereal plants.

The Froot Loops cereal maker had revised its offer, which was set to expire on Thursday midnight.

The company said operations would continue at the four plants with hourly and salaried employees and third-party resources producing food.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

