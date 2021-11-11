Commodities
Kellogg says U.S. cereal plant workers did not allow vote on contract

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kellogg Co said on Thursday the union representing striking workers at its four cereal plants in the United States did not allow a vote on the company's revised offer for a new contract.

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co K.N said on Thursday the union representing striking workers at its four cereal plants in the United States did not allow a vote on the company's revised offer for a new contract.

The revised offer was set to expire Thursday midnight and the company said no further negotiations were scheduled.

About 1,400 workers across the four cereal plants have been on strike since Oct.5, and the company has warned of a hit to earnings if it prolongs.

Kellogg had demanded that workers give up quality health care, retirement benefits, and holiday and vacation pay, the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) International Union, had said at the start of the strike.

BCTGM was not immediately available for comment.

The company said operations would continue at the four plants with the help of hourly and salaried employees and third-party resources.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

