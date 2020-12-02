Kellogg Says Pringles Updates Its Can With Fresh, New Look

(RTTNews) - Kellogg Co. (K) said that, for the first time in 20 years, Pringles has updated its can with a fresh, new look that features bold hues and a clean design, highlighting the crisps' inventive flavors and unique, stackable shape.

According to the company, Pringles also streamlined its mustachioed mascot to better highlight the flavors in every can and showcase his new range of emotions to match. Mr. P's "Glow Up" puts the focus on the taste, with a sleeker look including a more dynamic mustache, sharper bow tie, sparkling eyes and expressive eyebrows.

The company noted that the refreshed logo and brand design are featured on Pringles' new Scorchin' line arriving in store and online in December, and across all brand communications in early 2021.

The company said that, starting today, fans can head to Twitter and enter for the chance to win $1,500 along with a selection of Pringles products featuring the new brand look. The fans must tweet their favorite Pringles flavor with the hashtag #FreshAsMrPEntry for a chance to win.

