Kellogg Releases Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kellogg Company (K) said its Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal is now available in stores nationwide and online at a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a 9.1-ounce box and $5.69 for a 14.5-ounce box.

Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal, said: "With Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal, families can experience the iconic snack in a whole new form, building new breakfast memories while paying homage to the beloved childhood snack."

