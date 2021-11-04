Markets
K

Kellogg Reaffirms FY21 Adj. EPS Outlook, Boosts Organic Net Sales Growth - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Kellogg Co. (K) reaffirmed its currency-neutral adjusted earnings growth guidance for the full year 2021, while raising annual net sales outlook, reflecting underlying business momentum.

For fiscal 2021, the company continues to project currency-neutral adjusted earnings per share growth of about 1 to 2 percent and raised its organic net sales growth forecast to 2 to 3 percent, up from the prior forecast range of flat to 1 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.08 per share on a revenue growth of 1.8 percent to $14.02 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

K

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular