Kellogg reaches another tentative deal with union - union president

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co K.N has reached a tentative agreement with the union on a new contract for its striking employees at its U.S. breakfast cereal plants, days after the workers voted down a prior offer, a local union president said on Thursday.

"We have reached a tentative agreement with Kellogg. We will have meetings tomorrow and voting will be on Sunday. Votes will be counted on Tuesday. If ratified we would return to work on Dec. 27," said Dan Osborn, president of the local union in Omaha.

