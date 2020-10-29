Kellogg raises annual sales view on rise in at-home eating

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Cereal maker Kellogg Co K.N raised its full-year core sales forecast on Thursday, benefiting from higher consumer spending on packaged foods such as breakfast cereals and snacks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The maker of Cornflakes and Pop Tarts, said it now expects organic sales, which strips out the impact of M&A and currency fluctuations, to rise 6% compared with the prior estimate of about 5% rise.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

