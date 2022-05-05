Kellogg raises annual sales forecast boosted by price increases

Adds details on results, background, shares

May 5 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co K.N beat quarterly sales estimates and raised its 2022 forecast on Thursday, as consumer demand for the company's cereals and snacks remained resilient even in the face of higher prices.

Shares of the Michigan-based company rose 3.2% in premarket trading.

Costs from freight and ingredients such as wheat, corn and edible oils have surged in the last year due to pandemic-induced disruptions to the global supply chain, forcing the packaged food industry to raise product prices to cushion the hit to their profit margins.

Demand has so far held up stronger than expected, but analysts warn that demand, especially for the pricier cereals that Kellogg makes, could slow later in the year as rampant inflation shows no sign of cooling.

The company said it expects fiscal 2022 organic sales to rise 4%, compared with its prior forecast of an about 3% increase.

Net sales rose 2.4% to $3.67 billion in the first quarter ended April 2. Analysts on average had expected sales of $3.59 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

