Kellogg raises 2023 Guidance; Recovering Profit Margins Earlier Than Expected

(RTTNews) - Kellogg Company (K) said, for 2023, the company now expects organic-basis net sales growth of approximately 7%, revised from prior guidance of 6% to 7%. The company increased its guidance for adjusted-basis operating profit growth to 9% to 10% on a currency-neutral basis, from prior guidance of 8% to 10%. The company now projects adjusted-basis earnings per share decline in a range of 1% to 2% on a currency-neutral basis, revised from prior guidance of a decline in a range of approximately 1% to 3%.

For the second-quarter, the company recorded double-digit operating profit growth which was driven by an earlier-than-expected recovery in the gross profit margin and by net sales growth. On an organic basis, net sales increased by 7%. Second quarter earnings totaled $357 million, or $1.03 per share compared with $326 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, Kellogg reported adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share for the period. Currency-neutral adjusted earnings per share was $1.24, up 5.1% from prior year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $4.04 billion from $3.86 billion last year. Analysts on average had estimated $3.7 billion in revenue.

