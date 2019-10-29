Kellogg quarterly sales beat market expectations

US Markets

Kellogg Co reported quarterly sales above market expectations on Tuesday, as the Corn Flakes cereal maker benefited from higher demand for its snacks such as Pringles, Cheez-It and Pop-Tarts.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $247 million, or 72 cents per share, in third quarter ended Sept. 28, from $380 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales dropped 2.8% to $3.37 billion but beat the average analyst estimate of $3.35 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

