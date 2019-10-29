Kellogg quarterly sales beat market expectations

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co K.N reported quarterly sales above market expectations on Tuesday, as the Corn Flakes cereal maker benefited from higher demand for its snacks such as Pringles, Cheez-It and Pop-Tarts.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $247 million, or 72 cents per share, in third quarter ended Sept. 28, from $380 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales dropped 2.8% to $3.37 billion but beat the average analyst estimate of $3.35 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

