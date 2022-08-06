Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.59

The board of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.59 on the 15th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the annual payment to 3.1% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Kellogg's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Kellogg's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 4.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 53% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NYSE:K Historic Dividend August 6th 2022

Kellogg Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.72 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.36. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.2% a year over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Kellogg has impressed us by growing EPS at 14% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like Kellogg's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Kellogg is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Kellogg that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

