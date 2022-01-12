Kellogg (NYSE:K) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Kellogg's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Kellogg had US$7.55b of debt in October 2021, down from US$8.57b, one year before. However, it does have US$490.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$7.06b.

How Strong Is Kellogg's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:K Debt to Equity History January 12th 2022

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Kellogg had liabilities of US$5.03b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$9.37b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$490.0m as well as receivables valued at US$1.68b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$12.2b.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Kellogg has a huge market capitalization of US$22.7b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

With net debt to EBITDA of 3.0 Kellogg has a fairly noticeable amount of debt. But the high interest coverage of 8.1 suggests it can easily service that debt. Importantly Kellogg's EBIT was essentially flat over the last twelve months. We would prefer to see some earnings growth, because that always helps diminish debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Kellogg can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Kellogg recorded free cash flow worth 59% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Kellogg's interest cover was a real positive on this analysis, as was its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow. Having said that, its net debt to EBITDA somewhat sensitizes us to potential future risks to the balance sheet. Looking at all this data makes us feel a little cautious about Kellogg's debt levels. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Kellogg you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

