Kellogg names insider Gary Pilnick CEO of cereal business spin-off

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co K.N on Wednesday named Gary Pilnick, a 22-year veteran of the company and current chief legal officer, as the designated chief executive officer of its North America Cereal business, which it plans to spin off next year.

