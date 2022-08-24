Kellogg names insider Gary Pilnick CEO of cereal business spin-off

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co K.N on Wednesday named Gary Pilnick, a 22-year veteran of the company and current chief legal officer, as the designated chief executive officer of its North America Cereal business, which it plans to spin off next year.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

