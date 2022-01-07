Kellogg Launches Three New Fruity Flavor Mashups Of Soft-Baked Nutri-Grain Bars - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cereal maker Kellogg Co. (K) announced Friday the launch of Kellogg's Nutri-Grain with three new flavor mashups: Strawberry & Squash and Apple & Carrot Nutri-Grain soft-baked breakfast bars and Chocolatey Banana Nutri-Grain Bites for a more delicious breakfast and snacktime. The 3 Fruity Flavor Mashups will hit retailers' shelves across the United States this month.

Nutri-Grain Strawberry & Squash and Apple & Carrot soft-baked breakfast bars are made with fruit and veggie flavors and have 8 grams of whole grains, creating a great-tasting win-win snack flavor combo. These two flavors will be offered at a suggested retail price of $3.99 for an 8-count box.

Meanwhile, the Nutri-Grain Chocolatey Banana Bites are a perfectly portable and portioned bite-sized snack for kids, now with chocolatey banana-flavored filling and whole grains. This will be offered at a suggested retail price of $3.69 for a 5-count box and $5.79 for a 10-count box.

