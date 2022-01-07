Markets
K

Kellogg Launches Three New Fruity Flavor Mashups Of Soft-Baked Nutri-Grain Bars - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cereal maker Kellogg Co. (K) announced Friday the launch of Kellogg's Nutri-Grain with three new flavor mashups: Strawberry & Squash and Apple & Carrot Nutri-Grain soft-baked breakfast bars and Chocolatey Banana Nutri-Grain Bites for a more delicious breakfast and snacktime. The 3 Fruity Flavor Mashups will hit retailers' shelves across the United States this month.

Nutri-Grain Strawberry & Squash and Apple & Carrot soft-baked breakfast bars are made with fruit and veggie flavors and have 8 grams of whole grains, creating a great-tasting win-win snack flavor combo. These two flavors will be offered at a suggested retail price of $3.99 for an 8-count box.

Meanwhile, the Nutri-Grain Chocolatey Banana Bites are a perfectly portable and portioned bite-sized snack for kids, now with chocolatey banana-flavored filling and whole grains. This will be offered at a suggested retail price of $3.69 for a 5-count box and $5.79 for a 10-count box.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

K

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular