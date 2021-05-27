Markets
Kellogg Launches Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies Cereal

(RTTNews) - Kellogg has launched Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies cereal. It is now available in stores nationwide and online, Kellogg said in a statement.

The suggested retail price for the new cereal is $3.99 for an 8.2-ounce box and $5.69 for a 13.2-ounce box.

According to Kellogg, the cereal will feature "crispy, brownie squares with cosmic rainbow pieces," just like Little Debbie's Cosmic Brownies.

"The cereal delivers the flavor of Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies in a fun new way. It is delicious in a bowl with milk, or straight out of the box as a snack," said Jeff Badger, vice president of marketing at McKee Foods.

McKee Foods Corp. is a privately held and family-owned American snack food and granola manufacturer headquartered in Collegedale, Tennessee. It is the maker of the Little Debbie snacks, Sunbelt Bakery granola and cereal, Heartland Brands, and Drake's cakes.

Last year, Kellogg and Little Debbie partnered to make Oatmeal Creme Pies cereal.

