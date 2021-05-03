Kellogg (K) Lined Up for Q1 Earnings: Key Factors to Watch

Kellogg Company K is likely to witness a year-over-year decline in the top and bottom lines, when it reports first-quarter 2021 numbers on May 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3,392 million, which suggests a decline of 0.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained stable in the past 30 days at 95 cents per share, which indicates a decrease of 4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Notably, this manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.4%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Kellogg’s foodservice business has been under pressure due to declines in food sold in the away-from-home network. The company continued to witness this trend in the fourth quarter of 2020, wherein the away-from-home business declined in double digits. Further, Kellogg on its last earnings call stated that it expects the away-from-home business to remain soft in 2021, though it is likely to moderate over time. Also, growth in emerging markets is expected to be affected by tough macro conditions. These factors raise concerns about the quarter under review.



Nonetheless, the company has been benefiting from increased demand for packaged food products amid the coronavirus-led stockpiling. Management on its fourth-quarter earnings call stated that the at-home consumption growth rate remained high worldwide. At-home demand is likely to remain relatively high in 2021, though it is expected to lapse major surges in the first two quarters.



Additionally, the company is benefiting from its solidified capabilities in the digital, e-commerce, and data and analytics spaces and on track to expand capacity. Incidentally, online shopping for food witnessed a sea change in 2020, wherein Kellogg’s e-commerce sales soared in triple digits. This was accountable to the company’s brand strength and investments toward enhancing infrastructure and capabilities, which are likely to continue working in its favor. Also, management remains focused on making supply-chain investments, though these are likely to entail high costs. Apart from these, Kellogg has been incurring increased costs associated with COVID-19.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Kellogg this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Kellogg currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of -0.03%.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.



Sysco Corporation SYY currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Medifast MED has an Earnings ESP of +6.25% and a Zacks Rank #3, currently.



Monster Beverage Corporation MNST has an Earnings ESP of +0.41% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.

