Kellogg (K) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kellogg (K) closed at $74.09, marking a +1.27% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles had gained 0.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.94%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kellogg as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.96, down 11.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.77 billion, up 3.96% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.13 per share and revenue of $14.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.72% and +4.65%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kellogg. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. Kellogg is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Kellogg is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.13, which means Kellogg is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that K currently has a PEG ratio of 4.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.49 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



