Kellogg (K) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Kellogg (K) closed the most recent trading day at $73.58, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles had gained 2.83% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kellogg as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.96, down 11.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.76 billion, up 3.82% from the year-ago period.

K's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.13 per share and revenue of $14.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.72% and +4.66%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kellogg. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Kellogg currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Kellogg's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.74, so we one might conclude that Kellogg is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that K currently has a PEG ratio of 4.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. K's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



