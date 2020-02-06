Markets
Kellogg Issues Initial FY20 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kellogg Company (K) said, for fiscal 2020, the company's adjusted earnings per share, on a currency-neutral basis, is expected to decline 3% to 4%, as the absence of results from divested businesses more than offsets growth in the base business. Adjusted operating profit on a currency-neutral basis is expected to decline 4%, for the fiscal year. The company projects fiscal 2020 organic net sales to increase in a range of 1% to 2%.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.91, flat with prior year. Adjusted operating profit declined 6.8 percent to $403 million. Organic net sales improved 2.7 percent to $3.22 billion.

