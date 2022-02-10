Markets
K

Kellogg Initiates FY22 Outlook As Q4 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Kellogg Co. (K) initiated its adjusted earnings and organic net sales growth guidance for the full year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects currency-neutral adjusted earnings per share growth of about 1 to 2 percent on organic net sales growth of about 3 percent, led by price/mix growth.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.13 per share on a revenue growth of 1.7 percent to $14.37 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income attributable to the company of $433 million or $1.26 per share, sharply higher than $205 million or $0.59 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.83, compared to $0.86 last year.

Net sales for the quarter edged down 1.3 percent to $3.42 billion from $3.46 billion in the same quarter last year. Organic net sales growth was 5.3 percent.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.79 per share on revenues of $3.39 billion for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

K

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular